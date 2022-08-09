Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village

Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village

The Scully family held a mass for Dodgers legend Vin Scully on Monday in Westlake Village, California.

It's incredibly fitting that Vin Scully was put to rest among his family members and close friends. Despite his incredible stature in Dodgers history, baseball history, and sports history, Vin never craved the spotlight. His preference was to make the players and team the star of the show throughout his 67 years as the Dodgers announcer.

A funeral mass was held for Vin this week. The service was held at his church in Westlake Village, three days after the Dodgers hosted an emotional pregame ceremony to honor Vin and his indelible contributions to the franchise and the sports of baseball.

In a private ceremony, friends and family attended St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village were Vin regular attended services. The Dodgers broadcaster passed away last Tuesday at 94, but enjoyed a life that anyone should be envious of.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At this time, it's known that Steve Garvey, Nomar Garciaparra, and Ned Colletti attended the service. 

The Dodgers have done their best to comply with the Scully family wishes since Vin's unfortunate passing.

Some anticipated a large funeral akin to Chick Hearn or Kobe Bryant, but that just wasn't Vin's style.

He went out the way he went about his life and career, with complete class.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18284200_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Adds Baltimore Orioles Infielder onto 40-man Roster

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
KP
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback

By AJ Gonzalez2 hours ago
Oct 7, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Has Epic Game In Prime Time Clash

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_18826767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
USATSI_18730307_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Due to Return from Injured List on Tuesday

By Jeff J. Snider20 hours ago
USATSI_18835944_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Gives Stark Reminder of "Forgotten" LA Offense

By Selena Marquez22 hours ago
USATSI_18835886_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Broadcaster's Hilarious Response to Juan Soto Question

By Jeff J. Snider23 hours ago
USATSI_18809669_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres' Wil Myers Respect Dodgers, Expects More Padres Wins

By Jeff J. SniderAug 8, 2022 4:00 PM EDT