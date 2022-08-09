Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village

It's incredibly fitting that Vin Scully was put to rest among his family members and close friends. Despite his incredible stature in Dodgers history, baseball history, and sports history, Vin never craved the spotlight. His preference was to make the players and team the star of the show throughout his 67 years as the Dodgers announcer.

A funeral mass was held for Vin this week. The service was held at his church in Westlake Village, three days after the Dodgers hosted an emotional pregame ceremony to honor Vin and his indelible contributions to the franchise and the sports of baseball.

In a private ceremony, friends and family attended St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village were Vin regular attended services. The Dodgers broadcaster passed away last Tuesday at 94, but enjoyed a life that anyone should be envious of.

At this time, it's known that Steve Garvey, Nomar Garciaparra, and Ned Colletti attended the service.

The Dodgers have done their best to comply with the Scully family wishes since Vin's unfortunate passing.

Some anticipated a large funeral akin to Chick Hearn or Kobe Bryant, but that just wasn't Vin's style.

He went out the way he went about his life and career, with complete class.