Dodgers Penalize Two Japanese Media Outlets for Shohei Ohtani Coverage
Shohei Ohtani has lived under a spotlight since he arrived in Southern California. He has been the victim of a massive gambling scandal and is now trying to protect what little privacy he has left.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar recently purchased a $7.8 million mansion in Los Angeles and two Japanese outlets, Fuji TV and Nippon TV, covered the purchase in too much detail. Their coverage included aerial views of the property and interviews with neighbors.
Their coverage was too invasive of his personal life and resulted in the Dodgers revoking their media credentials.
Over the past several years, celebrity homes have been burglarized and have induced a sense of panic and hysteria among many in the United States. In some cases, even family members were kidnapped, and massive ransom amounts were demanded. Because of this and Ohtani's high-profile, the Dodgers are taking extra precautions.
The serious invasion of Ohtani's personal life and family has led him to become increasingly wary of Japanese media.
When questioned about their coverage by the Spanish outlet Marca, both Fuji TV and Nippon TV were unresponsive. Nippon TV's Public Relations Department declined to comment.
"Regarding the questions we received today, we are very sorry, but we are not answering any questions regarding the interview," they noted.
"Thank you for your understanding."
Fuji Television's response was similarly dismissive, with their Corporate Public Relations Department stressing that they "have nothing to say in particular."