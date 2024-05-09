Dodgers' Reported Trade Partners 'Seem Too Good to Sell'
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been tied to a few trade partners dating to the offseason, even since spring training began. One team that's been mentioned more than others in connection to multiple players who might look good in a Dodger uniform: the Boston Red Sox.
Kenley Jansen looked like a potential trade candidate when the Dodgers were searching for someone to fill the closer role, but Evan Phillips locked that up during spring training. He's 8-for-8 in save chances, with a 0.66 ERA (one earned run in 13.2 innings).
But the Red Sox seem too good to sell.
Jansen was a sentimental favorite to go back to the Dodgers in a trade. Left-hander Brennan Bernardino was more recently reported to be a player the Dodgers coveted, but now even he could be too valuable for the Red Sox to trade this season.
The Dodgers were reportedly interested in Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames as well, but with the Brewers in first place in the National League Central, the likelihood of him being dealt at the trade deadline has quickly disappeared.
Meaning, the Milwaukee Brewers seem too good to sell too.
The question facing the Dodgers' front office is always the same: do they een want to make a trade at this point? It’s hard to tell what might or might not happen as the season inches closer to the trade deadline, but at least two teams that were expected to be out of contention still can't be counted out of the wild card race in the American and National leagues.
Right now, the Dodgers are the No. 1 team in baseball. Is there anyone out there on a team looking to sell who can help?