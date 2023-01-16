Dodgers: The Almonte’s Celebrate Beautiful Wedding in Arizona

This offseason, Yency Almonte and his wife got married in Arizona but before that, he got a big payday.

Yency Almonte has had quite a year.

Almonte and his longtime girlfriend Tori had gotten engaged in the fall of 2021 and this week, the couple got married at a beautiful venue in Arizona.

But this was just the cherry on top of a great week for Yency Almonte.

Just last off-season he was signed to a minor league deal with the Dodgers before he went on to become a key piece of LA's bullpen.

In his 2022 season, he posted a career-best 1.02 ERA with 33 strikeouts across 35.1 innings of work.

Then for the first time in his career, he was eligible for arbitration this offseason and on Jan. 13th, he and the Dodgers agreed to a $1.5 million deal.

He was one of nine players whom the Dodgers were able to reach agreements with along with Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dustin May, Will Smith, Trayce Thompson, and Julio Urías. All-Star pitcher, Tony Gonsolin was the only player the Dodgers were unable to reach an agreement with.

So not only did Almonte get a big payday this week but he was also able to cap it off with a beautiful wedding celebration.

Hopefully, Almonte can repeat the same kind of success he had last year with the Dodgers and can help lead the team to another postseason run with a better ending this time.

Congratulations to the Almontes and we wish you the best in your marriage!