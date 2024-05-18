Dodgers Trade For Journeyman Reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a significant move in their roster by acquiring Southpaw journeyman Anthony Banda. On Friday, the Dodgers traded for Banda from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.
The Guardians announced via Twitter/X.
Banda will head to sunny Southern California after playing with the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate in Columbus. In 12 appearances in 2024, Banda logged a 2.12 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a 0.94 WHIP with a 25:6 K: BB in 17 innings of work.
The 30-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Guardians in late January 2024. Prior to that, the southpaw had quite the journey in the major leagues. Dating back to 2017, Banda has played with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and the Washington Nationals.
Banda holds a 7-6 record in his career with a 5.69 ERA, 109 strikeouts, and a 1.63 WHIP in 118.2 innings and 90 games.