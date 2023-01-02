Dodgers: Vintage Uniforms Considered Some of the Weirdest Jerseys to this Day

MLB.com recently shared their picks of some of the weirdest uniforms ever and the Dodgers throwbacks made the list.

The Dodgers have had plenty of different variations of uniforms over the past few decades but one that has not been forgotten about is the team's late 1940's and early 1950's uniforms.

To start out the 2023 year, MLB.com decided to list them as some of the weirdest looking uniforms to date:

"Sky blue? Check. Satin? You better believe it. As night games came into vogue in the 1940s and ‘50s, a few teams wanted their players to look positively reflective under the stadium lights (makes me think more bicyclists should be wearing satin). None did it better than the Dodgers. Honestly, Elton John would have looked good in these numbers."

Oh the money I would pay to have seen Elton John sport one of these ancient uniforms during his Farewell Tour ending in Dodger Stadium.

So you're probably curious what they look like right?

Luckily someone back in 2014 was able to hunt down a picture of these throwback jerseys and we couldn't be happier.

Don't get me wrong, they don't look BAD, they just look...different. I mean they had to have been comfortable too right? Playing major league baseball in a satin uniform would have to be an interesting story to tell.

So there you have it. In case you didn't know already, the Dodgers once wore these satin, baby blue jerseys unironically. Now who do we have to tell to get Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw into one of these for a throwback jersey day?