Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on May 22: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions and More

Noah Camras

May 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back on track in the third and final game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. The Dodgers enter the rubber match at 33-18, while the Diamondbacks are 23-26.

How to Watch

- Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT

- Location: Dodger Stadium

- TV Channel: Check local listings

- Live Stream: MLB.TV or fuboTV (local blackouts apply)

- Radio: Tune into the home team's radio broadcast for live play-by-play action

Betting Odds

- Money Line: LA Dodgers -270 / Arizona Diamondbacks +238

- Over/Under: 8

- *Odds courtesy of PickDawgz

Prediction

The Dodgers have their ace, Tyler Glasnow, on the mound going up against Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks. Glasnow is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA on the year while Nelson is 2-3 with a 7.06 ERA.

Expect the Dodgers offense to explode after getting shut down on Tuesday night against Brandon Pfaadt.

Dodgers: 8, Diamondbacks: 3.

More

- Shohei Ohtani enters Wednesday night's game leading Major League Baseball in hits (69), batting average (.356), slugging percentage (.655), OPS (1.080), and total bases (127).

- Tyler Glasnow leads the majors with 81 strikeouts.

- Dodgers have the best bullpen since April 21 with a 1.70 ERA.

- Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks enters on a 20-game hitting streak.

Published |Modified
Noah Camras

NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 