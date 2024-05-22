Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on May 22: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back on track in the third and final game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. The Dodgers enter the rubber match at 33-18, while the Diamondbacks are 23-26.
How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: Check local listings
- Live Stream: MLB.TV or fuboTV (local blackouts apply)
- Radio: Tune into the home team's radio broadcast for live play-by-play action
Betting Odds
- Money Line: LA Dodgers -270 / Arizona Diamondbacks +238
- Over/Under: 8
Prediction
The Dodgers have their ace, Tyler Glasnow, on the mound going up against Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks. Glasnow is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA on the year while Nelson is 2-3 with a 7.06 ERA.
Expect the Dodgers offense to explode after getting shut down on Tuesday night against Brandon Pfaadt.
Dodgers: 8, Diamondbacks: 3.
More
- Shohei Ohtani enters Wednesday night's game leading Major League Baseball in hits (69), batting average (.356), slugging percentage (.655), OPS (1.080), and total bases (127).
- Tyler Glasnow leads the majors with 81 strikeouts.
- Dodgers have the best bullpen since April 21 with a 1.70 ERA.
- Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks enters on a 20-game hitting streak.