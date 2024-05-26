Dodgers vs Reds May 26: Storylines, How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stop the bleeding and avoid being swept by the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale. Cincinnati has taken the first two games of the series so Los Angeles will be looking for a bounce-back game. It's been a poor week for the Dodgers as they enter this game on a four-game losing streak. Los Angeles still sits atop the National League West division with a record of 33-21 while the Reds are 22-30, currently sitting in last place within the National League Central.
How to Watch
- Time: 9:10 a.m. PT
- Location: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Ohio
- Radio: Radio: AM 570, KTNQ 1020 AM
Betting Odds
- LA Dodgers: -125
- Cincinnati Reds: -105
- Over/Under: 8.5
Lineups
Pitching Matchup
The Dodgers are putting right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-1. 3.17 ERA) on the mound as they look to take a game from Cincinnati. The Reds will counter with left-hander Brett Suter (0-0, 4.13 ERA) in this game. Yamamoto has been very good of late after a rocky start to his big league career. If he can settle into an early rhythm, Los Angeles will be in great shape to grab the win today.
Prediction
After losing the first two games of the series to Cincinnati, the Dodgers offense wakes up and is backed by a good performance from Yamamoto today. Los Angeles has struggled this week but they get back on track here.
Dodgers 7, Reds 3
More
- Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup today despite playing through a hamstring contusion.