Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Reds May 26: Storylines, How to Watch, Predictions, and More

Can Los Angeles avoid being swept?

Matt Levine

In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stop the bleeding and avoid being swept by the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale. Cincinnati has taken the first two games of the series so Los Angeles will be looking for a bounce-back game. It's been a poor week for the Dodgers as they enter this game on a four-game losing streak. Los Angeles still sits atop the National League West division with a record of 33-21 while the Reds are 22-30, currently sitting in last place within the National League Central.

How to Watch

  • Time: 9:10 a.m. PT
  • Location: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Ohio
  • Radio: Radio: AM 570, KTNQ 1020 AM

Betting Odds

  • LA Dodgers: -125
  • Cincinnati Reds: -105
  • Over/Under: 8.5

Odds courtesy of PickDawgz.

Lineups

Pitching Matchup

The Dodgers are putting right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-1. 3.17 ERA) on the mound as they look to take a game from Cincinnati. The Reds will counter with left-hander Brett Suter (0-0, 4.13 ERA) in this game. Yamamoto has been very good of late after a rocky start to his big league career. If he can settle into an early rhythm, Los Angeles will be in great shape to grab the win today.

Prediction

After losing the first two games of the series to Cincinnati, the Dodgers offense wakes up and is backed by a good performance from Yamamoto today. Los Angeles has struggled this week but they get back on track here.

Dodgers 7, Reds 3

More

  • Yamamoto will face the Reds for the first time in his MLB career.
    • Published
    Matt Levine

    MATT LEVINE

    Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.