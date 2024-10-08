Fernando Tatis Calls Out Dodgers Fans After Game 2 Loss to Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't hold back when he was asked about Dodgers fans following the 10-2 loss to the Padres.
“Dodger fans, they were just not happy,” Tatis said. “They’re losing the game, obviously, and just a lot of back and forth. What can I say? I wish they could control it a little bit more their emotions. But at the end of the day I see this as part of a game.”
Tatis was referring to the ongoing issues between Padres players and Dodgers fans that transpired throughout the game.
Game 2 was an embarrassing moment for the Dodgers and their fanbase. The Dodgers lost the game and some fans lost their integrity Sunday night.
Fans began throwing baseballs and trash onto the field toward Padres outfielders, Jurickson Profar and Tatis. While Profar was visibly frustrated over the events that transpired, Tatis embraced the actions of angry Dodgers fans.
He danced in front of them. He blew a kiss to them. He stuck out his tongue at them. The antics didn't cease from Tatis.
The loss was painful to watch, but the taunting and mocking from Tatis was even harder to watch. The Padres outfielder attributed his antics to the fact that the game of baseball is meant to entertain.
“It’s a show. It’s MLB: The Show,” Tatis said on the field immediately after the game. “We were giving them a show.”
The Padres put on quite the show. San Diego's bats never let up. It was a jaw-dropping final score that was a devastating blow for the Dodgers.
Los Angeles landed the first punch, but the Padres punched back harder. The Dodgers were defeated and they looked defeated. San Diego sucked the life from the lineup and it never recovered.
The Dodgers can approach the upcoming games at Petco Park one of two ways. The Dodgers can fight with the energy and passion fans saw them play with in the final regular season meeting with San Diego. Or the Dodgers can reinforce the narrative that the club crumbles when it matters most.
Clinching the National League West is an accomplishment, but beyond the regular season, the dominant identity of the Dodgers is frequently forgotten.
The Dodgers must rise to the occasion or their poor postseason reputation will endure.