Red Sox Linked to Dodgers World Series Champion Reliever

Despite being a stalwart with the team for years, reliever Evan Phillips was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 21, right before Thanksgiving.

Phillips is still in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery earlier this year in June. The general thought is that the Dodgers will want to re-sign Phillips once he's healthy. By non-tendering him, the team wouldn't be on the books for his arbitration salary.

As such, a new deal would absolve them of that financial commitment. Phillips isn't projected to be back healthy until the second half of the 2026 season. While most believe it's a slam dunk that Phillips will be back with the organization, another team may have different ideas.

According to reports, the Boston Red Sox are pursuing the decorated reliever. Essentially, Phillips is hoping to come back healthy this season, show enough on the mound to be productive, and hit the market yet again in 2027 for a lengthier extension.

Phillips had been a key member of the team dating back to 2021. From 2022-24, Phillips was objectively one of the best relievers in baseball. He was 14-8 during this time with a spectacular 2.21 ERA. He allowed only 119 hits in 179 innings.

More than that, Phillips operated truly in the 'fireman' role that entered the game in virtually any situation needing to get out of a jam.

A brief stint in 2025 saw him pitch in only seven games. The arm injury he suffered at the end of 2024 ultimately carried into this past year, and as such, surgery was required to clean up the issue.

Phillips is an East Coast native originally hailing from Maryland and North Carolina. While Boston surely would hold some appeal, Phillips was essentially developed in LA. He's firmly embedded in the DNA of what makes this club special.

It could've been easy for Phillips to stay away from the team as he rehabbed his elbow. Instead, he was a fixture within the team for all of this past season. You saw him commonly at team-hosted events and teammate-hosted events away from the ballpark.

There's no doubt he loves being a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it would be surprising if he's not back with the organization later next year.

