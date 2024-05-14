Former Dodgers Outfielder Elects to Leave Team, Hit Free Agency
Former Los Angeles Dodgers veteran outfielder David Peralta has become a free agent after opting out of his minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs.
The 36-year-old veteran is actively seeking another organization to provide a left-handed bat and former Gold Glove-worthy defense to a major league roster.
Peralta inked a minor league deal with the Cubs in late February while still recovering from the flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow performed last October.
In 20 games with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, Peralta slashed .217/.341/.381 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and 15 hits in 69 at-bats. The Venezuela native spent the 2023 season with the Dodgers. In 133 games, he slashed .259/.294/.381 with a .675 OPS. He hit seven home runs, 55 RBIs, and 102 hits in 394 at-bats.
Peralta spent eight-plus years with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2022 trade deadline. He's a career .274 hitter with 117 home runs and 541 RBIs in 1,141 career games.
Peralta won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove award in left field in 2019.