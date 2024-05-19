Former Dodgers Pitcher Gauges Comeback Attempt
Former Los Angeles Dodgers ace and All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke is considering a return to the major leagues this season. The 40-year-old veteran, who has had an impressive 20-year career, recently participated in a live batting practice session against the Diamondbacks hitters, a significant step towards his potential comeback.
Greinke was working out at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training camp. The former All-Star pitcher made hundreds of throws, and following his session, he recapped it with the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.
"My arm feels decent at the moment," Greinke said. "I was trying to get as good as I could at golfing the past two months, and I was like, 'Why am I trying to be a pro golfer when I'm already kind of a pro baseball player?' So I figured I'd throw a little and see how it goes."
Piecoro mentioned that this doesn't mean that Grienke and the D-Backs have a contract; instead, the D-Backs are simply letting him work at their facilities and will continue to do so until he figures out what he wants to do next.
The six-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner has played 20 years in the league, including nine with the Kansas City Royals, four with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and three with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As a Dodger, he earned two of his six All-Star appearances and collected a 51-15 record 2.30 ERA, 555 strikeouts, a 156 ERA+, and a 1.02 WHIP in 92 starts and 602.2 innings. Grienke has a 225-156 win-loss record and a 3.49 ERA in his career. He was also named the 2009 American League Cy Young winner, a two-time Silver slugger, and has two ERA titles.
The 40-year-old mentioned that he will see how his body feels and responds to it. In addition, he mentioned that his agent has not heard from any teams about potentially singing somewhere "because it's too early."
"I don't know if this will be my last time throwing or if I'll throw the rest of the year and next year," Greinke said. "I don't really know at the moment."
Greinke faced eight live batters, including Geraldo Perdomo, Alek Thomas, Jordan Lawlar, and Jorge Barrosa. When asked about Greinke's performance, Perdomo said he still thinks Greinke can keep up with the best of them.
"I told one of the guys I think he could still pitch in the majors," Perdomo said. "I told him (Greinke) he should come back out and keep throwing. For his change-up to look like that in his first live BP, just imagine when he gets into a rhythm and is ready. I think that's his best pitch right now. I told him that."
Greinke will play it by ear.