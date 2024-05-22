Former Dodgers Prospect Traded at Last Year's Deadline Promoted to New Team's Rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers were active during the 2023 trade deadline. They acquired utility players Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario in two separate trades, and then made a larger deal with the Chicago White Sox for pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. While Lynn was solid in the regular season, he flamed out in the potseason. Kelly missed most of the second half of the year with an injury, re-signed with the Dodgers in the offseason, and is currently on the injured list again.
In that trade, the Dodgers traded three players — outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.
Leasure, 25, has made 21 MLB appearances for the White Sox this season, and has a 2.29 ERA across his 19.2 innings. As for Nastrini, he was officially promoted to the White Sox rotation.
Although he's struggled at the big league level thus far — including his start on Wednesday — White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has made it clear Nastrini won't be judged off his early starts.
"We’ve had many conversations with him. He should feel comfortable enough to know he’s a big part of the future," Grifol said to reporters. "One start is not going to make or break his career here."
Nastrini entered Wednesday's start with a 7.88 ERA across eight innings, and isn't any better through two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he's allowed seven earned runs. However, the White Sox are playing the long game with Nastrini, and hoping he can develop in this already lost season.
Leasure is looking like the steal of that trade, as he's been a shutdown reliever in Chicago. As for Nastrini, he'll need to continue developing before any final judgements are made on him.