Former Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Let Go By New York Yankees
Former Los Angeles Dodger pitcher and top prospect Dennis Santana could be on the move again.
Santana has been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees. The Yankees announced the news via Twitter/X on Monday, two days after Santana's rough outing in the Dodgers' 11-3 win in the Bronx.
The right-hander was quite underwhelming in his time as a Yankee. Santana recorded a 6.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 27.1 innings this season. Santana will most likely be traded, claimed by another team, or accept an assignment to the minor leagues. If he lands elsewhere, the 28-year-old pitcher will join his fourth team in the last three seasons.
Santana started his career in Los Angeles, signing as an international free agent in 2013. After converting to pitching as a minor leaguer, Santana spent his first three-plus seasons in Los Angeles, debuting in 2018 and picking up a win in relief against the Colorado Rockies.
As a Dodger, Santana recorded a 2-2 win-loss record, 6.42 ERA, 68 ERA+, 5.30 FIP, 1.67 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. He once ranked as the team's No. 10 prospect in 2018 alongside Waker Buehler, Keibert Ruiz, Will Smith, and in front of guys like Dustin May, Gavin Lux, and Tony Gonsolin.
Since his time in Los Angeles ended, Santana has bounced around from the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and most recently the Yankees.