How Long Will Max Muncy Be Out? Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Gives the Latest
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain. The Dodgers announced the move on Friday, leading to another corresponding move. It's a massive blow for the Dodgers in the short term and the best-case scenario that remains the case throughout.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, in a briefing with reporters, including Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, provided detailed insights into Muncy's injury. He revealed that Muncy strained his oblique during batting practice on Thursday and further mentioned that he will refrain from swinging the bat for the next two or three days.
Muncy suffered a Grade 1 right oblique strain. Before landing on the injured list, Muncy was slashing .223/.323/.475 with a .798 OPS, nine home runs (third on the team), 28 RBIs, and 31 hits in 139 at-bats.
The 33-year-old ranks tied for fifth in slugging and fifth in the team in OPS. Although Muncy has had himself a solid start to the season in a long time, he was 1-for-25 in his past seven games, and this injury, if not lengthy, could benefit the lefty slugger.