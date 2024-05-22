Seven-Time All-Star Will Keep Dodgers' Job After Joining MLB As Consultant
The Los Angeles Dodgers hired Nelson Cruz this past offseason as an adviser to the front office, working mostly out of the team's academy in his native Dominican Republic.
Cruz, 43, retired after last season with 464 career home runs across 19 seasons. Only five players born in the Dominican Republic hit more home runs in their careers. Two are already in the Hall of Fame.
The same hard-won experience that the Dodgers are hoping to glean from Cruz was attractive to Major League Baseball, as well. The league recently announced it has hired Cruz as a special advisor for baseball operations. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed that Cruz will retain his duties and title as an advisor to the team’s front office.
“I’m extremely happy to join Major League Baseball," Cruz said in a statement issued by the league. "Since I signed out of the Dominican Republic as a teenager, I’ve cared deeply about the issues affecting that country, and the game as a whole. I’m excited to work with the Commissioner’s Office and the opportunity to work with young players by sharing what I have learned since I signed in 1998.”
According to the announcement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Cruz will serve as a liaison for MLB on a range of issues, focusing primarily on topics in Latin America, including the Dominican Republic and growing MLB’s existing player relations function.
“Nelson Cruz is a respected voice in the game whose outstanding service to young people and those in need in the Dominican Republic earned him the Roberto Clemente Award," Manfred said in the statement. "Nelson is passionate about growing the game and improving issues for players and our sport as a whole. He will be a resource to many people across our game, especially in the Dominican Republic.”
Cruz was recently seen working with the Tulsa Drillers, the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate:
Cruz is among a handful of retired players listed as advisors to the Dodgers, including Chris Archer, Joel Peralta, Placido Polanco, Charlie Hough and Tyson Ross.
Cruz won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2021, a recognition of his generosity and humanitarian efforts in his home team's market and Las Matas de Santa Cruz, D.R.
In 2013, Cruz was one of several players suspended as part of the Biogenesis scandal. He accepted the 50-game suspension and apologized for making an "error in judgment" that included the purchase of $4,000 worth of products from the Biogenesis clinic, which sold performance enhancing drugs to players.