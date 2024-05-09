Shohei Ohtani Continues to Show Off Usually Hidden Personality With Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani is getting into an expensive habit of buying Porsches. Thank goodness, the latest purchase wasn’t driveable.
The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star continues to show his teammates and coaches his playful personality that was hidden behind his gatekeeper and former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara for months. Turns out, he’s quite the jokester.
Manager Dave Roberts, knowing that Ohtani had a sponsorship deal with Porsche, told him that he needed a new car just before the lefty slugger tied his franchise record for home runs hit by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani got the message and delivered his manager a mauve-colored model Porsche.
“He brought it into my office … so there is context,” Roberts told reporters, including Dodgers Nation. “He did buy me a car. And I guess I didn’t specify what type of car [I wanted]. So Shohei did bring in a nice little Porsche for me, so I can’t say he never gave me anything.”
Ohtani passed Roberts’ record on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. When he asked after the game how he felt, the answer was simply “relieved.”
And the prank?
“He said he wanted a car — he got a car,” Ohtani said with a chuckle. “I’m glad he’s happy. … I like to make people laugh. I’m hoping I can do more of these.”
Roberts did interrupt Ohtani’s press scrum to show off his new Porsche and thank Ohtani for the desk accessory. However, reporters asked him if he plans on buying the Skipper an actual Porsche.
“Yes, if we win the World Series,” Ohtani said, “I’ll think about it.”