Shohei Ohtani Earns Another Record After Demolishing Home Run for Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani's 20th home run of the season comes in his second game as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter.



He smoked it 113 mph and an unbelievable 476 feet.



Ohtani seems to be pretty good at this leadoff stuff.



It's the longest home run hit by any player in MLB this season. pic.twitter.com/ZSLsOL1WqQ