Shohei Ohtani Purchases New Mansion Near Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t have too far to drive to work after buying a modern mansion in La Cañada Flintridge for a whopping $7.85 million.
The Los Angeles Times confirmed the deal through real estate records. The newspaper also had a real estate source familiar with the neighborhood, who declined to be named, confirming that Ohtani is the buyer.
Ohtani will live about 12 miles from Dodger Stadium, which should be about a 20-minute commute without traffic.
The seller is comedian Adam Carolla, who purchased the property for $7.327 million in 2018. He is reportedly selling the home after divorcing his wife, Lynette Paradise, and originally listed the house last summer for $8.99 million.
The three-story home was built in 2013, spans 7,327 square feet and sits on nearly an acre of land. Five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are located throughout the home which also features a lengthy list of amenities including a movie theater, a sauna, a gym, a basketball court, a lounge overlooking a swimming pool, a spa, and a lawn.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and there is an indoor-outdoor living room.