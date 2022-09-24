Last night was an historical one at Dodger Stadium as future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run. Fans applauded and cheered the former Dodger on this historical feat as Pujols became the 4th player in history to achieve this milestone.

However, a source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the fan – who remains unidentified – has opted to keep the historical baseball. The fan turned down multiple offers from the Cardinals.

Now, the man has every right to do what he feels is best. But, as a baseball fan you have to realize the context behind it. The last time this happened was almost 18 years ago to the date when Barry Bonds achieved it in San Francisco. This is very rare and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is why Albert deserves to retreat what is rightfully his.

This is very opinionated, but what more does this fan want? I’m sure people around him were high fiving him, congratulating him, taking photos of him and getting his 15 minutes of fame.

Who knows when we’re going to witness this again and especially at Dodger Stadium. With Pujols being a former Dodger (even for half a season) he was beloved and admired by our fan base and deserved that kind of love.

The 42-year-old, however, says he is not worried about the ball or the fan.

“Souvenirs are for fans,” Pujols said. “If they want to give it back, great, but at the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff. I have bat, the uniform, things that are special. If they want to keep that baseball, I don’t have any problem with it.”

Actions speak louder than words and it sure seems like he truly didn't mean it.

Once again, congratulations to Albert Pujols on his historical accomplishment. We’re happy you were able to do it at Chavez Ravine in front of the best fans in the world.

We hope the fan eventually decides to give you back what you accomplished.