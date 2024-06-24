Two Injured Dodgers Relievers Threw 'Promising' Bullpens This Week
Two key Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers, Dustin May and Brusdar Graterol, are making significant progress from their respective injuries. According to Dave Roberts, both right-handers threw bullpens in Arizona and called it "very promising."
Graterol has already thrown his fair share of bullpen sessions, as he is dealing with right shoulder inflammation/pain that's kept him on the injured list all season. Given the Dodgers' predilection for caution — and their stable place in the standings — it will be a while before we see the flamethrower on a big league mound again. Graterol will likely need a couple more bullpen sessions before he advances to face live hitters.
The news about May is also positive and reassuring. May has not pitched the entire 2024 season due to an elbow injury that has placed him in the 60-day IL. The 26-year-old was seen topping 90 mph on his fastball in one of his most recent sessions.
May is still recovering from surgery he underwent on his right flexor tendon and ulnar collateral ligament last July. He began throwing off a mound in mid-May, and could be showing signs of returning to his former self with this latest update. We could see May shortly after the All-Star break if he is able to adapt to the bullpen.
May and Graterol are vital to getting the Dodgers to the mountaintop. The Dodgers hope to have these two in time for their postseason run.