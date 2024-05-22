Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Dodgers to Sign Minor League Deal with AL Squad
Round Rock, Texas, is the site of what was arguably Nabil Crismatt's best pitching performance of 2024. On April 12, he started for Triple-A Oklahoma City and tossed four innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
Crismatt is heading back to Round Rock — this time, as a member of the home team.
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Crismatt has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers for the second time in six weeks.
Crismatt, a 29-year-old right-hander, went 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in five games out of the Dodgers' bullpen this season. He was 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA at Oklahoma City.
The Rangers will be Crismatt's seventh major league organization once the deal becomes official. He's previously spent time in the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.
In 114 career games over parts of the last five seasons, Crismatt is 9-6 with a 3.71 ERA. He also pitched for his native Colombia at last year's World Baseball Classic.
The Dodgers could not option Crismatt to the minor leagues, and therefore had to DFA him to remove him from their major league roster. Rather than accepting an assignment to Oklahoma City for the second time this season, Crismatt elected free agency on May 17.