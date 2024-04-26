Pitching Prospect Released by Dodgers Signs With Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Mitchell Tyranski popped up on the Chicago Cubs transactions page Sunday. His new minor league contract ends his time in a National League West organization and sends him across the country to the Class-A Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Pelicans.
The left-hander was with the Dodgers briefly during Spring Training, then was cut at the end of camp. Tyranski threw one inning for the Dodgers in Cactus League play. He walked two batters and hit another with a pitch, but didn’t allow a run. He spent the bulk of spring training in with the Dodgers' minor league camp.
The 26-year-old was selected out of Michigan State in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Tyranski, a native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., led MSU and ranked sixth in the Big Ten regular-season statistics with 89 strikeouts overall in 78.0 innings pitched. He was primarily used as a reliever but saw some spot starts throughout his career in Lansing.
Tyranski made a few rookie ball appearances that year for the Dodgers but nothing after that. He missed 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then had Tommy John surgery before the 2021 season which put him in recovery mode until after the 2022 season.
In 2023, Tyranski returned to the mound, making 36 appearances with one start in High-A. He posted an ERA of 3.83 with 47 strikeouts over 42.1 innings.
Tyranski's time with the Dodgers was limited but hopefully he can return to the form that attracted him to Los Angeles in the first place. He's a low-risk signing and will begin his tenure with the Cubs in Low-A Myrtle Beach.