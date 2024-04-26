Shohei Ohtani Makes It Clear How Happy He Is To Be With Dodgers
It has been a little longer than a month since Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara rocked the baseball world and turned the Los Angeles Dodgers' clubhouse upside-down.
Mizuhara was fired after allegedly stealing more than $16 million from the Dodgers' two-way star. However, his termination has allowed Ohtani to become more approachable in the clubhouse, on the field, and in front of the media.
As he sat in the visitors' clubhouse on Wednesday before the Dodgers played the Nationals in Washington D.C., he reflected on how grateful he was to be a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“The investigation is currently still going on, so I can’t really say much about that,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton before Wednesday’s game against the Nationals. “But it made me really realize how supportive the teammates, the organization, the staff have been towards me. It’s just allowed me to really reflect on how grateful I am to be surrounded by them.”
His gratefulness has allowed him to become a happier version of himself who no longer has to hide behind his gatekeeper. It shows when he relishes being showered with sunflower seeds after a home run, grinning from ear to ear after a double, or knocking helmets with first base coach Clayton McCullough on singles.
“I see him more. Before, you just see him when he gets in the batter’s box,” says manager Dave Roberts. “He’s around a lot more, which is a good thing, too.
“I think he’s doing a good job with everyone.”
Ohtani has made it known that he is comfortable with his new team despite how guarded he seems. But the Dodgers and Ohtani like what they’re seeing since the Mizuhara affair broke in South Korea on March 20. Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season Friday, in his 28th game, and are looking forward to a lot more smiles for the rest of the season.