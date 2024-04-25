Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Building Huge Home in Hawaii
New contact, new wife, and new home. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani really does have it all: He's building an oceanfront home in Hawaii and will become the inaugural resident of a high-end community there.
Ohtani landed a prime spot in Hapuna Estates, a new gated haven nestled within the prestigious Mauna Kea Resort. The Wall Street Journal was among the many national outlets to report the big news about a famously private baseball star.
Ohtani's chosen plot, spanning approximately 1.1 acres, will feature his 5,000-square-foot home overlooking the eighth hole of a golf course within the resort.
“I recently selected my lot in this new development, and I plan on building my home there in the near future that I will be able to enjoy for many years to come,” remarked Ohtani in a statement to the Journal.
Ohtani has been splitting his time between a rented mansion in Los Angeles and a luxurious apartment in Tokyo. He will officially be able to call Hawaii home for the offseason. The deal was brokered in exchange for residency status.
Lots in Hapuna Estates are starting at $4.9 million, however, the developers gifted him his land, allowing him to cherry-pick his plot, with construction costs on him. The neighborhood spans 34 acres, housing 66 luxury dwellings.
The Mauna Kea Resort boasts two championship golf courses, private beaches, and upscale accommodations including exclusive restaurants for community members. Construction is slated to commence this year with price tags ranging from $16 million to $20 million, while duplex residences are priced between $4 million to $6 million.