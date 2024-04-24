Watch Former Dodgers Star Suffer Unfortunate Injury
Former Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is hitting the injured list with the Chicago Cubs after suffering a fractured rib. Bellinger, 28, suffered the injury on Tuesday while playing outfield at Wrigley Field.
In the top of the fourth inning, Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz hit a ball to left-center field. Bellinger went back to catch it, and ran into the wall at Wrigley Field.
While that wall is "padded" by greenery, it's a brick wall — and Bellinger got the worst of it.
Click here for a video of the play.
Bellinger was forced to exit the game, and is now going on the injured list with a fractured rib. In his place, Cubs top prospect Pete-Crow Armstrong is being called up.
Bellinger had a breakout season with the Cubs last year, winning National League Comeback Player of the Year, but was off to a slow start this year before finally getting things going last week.
The 2019 MVP with L.A. was riding an eight-game hitting streak, and was finally looking like the player that earned the three-year, $80 million contract this offseason.
However, now Bellinger will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, which hurts both him and the 14-9 Cubs. The Dodgers don't see the Cubs again until September, so Bellinger should have ample time to return for that series.