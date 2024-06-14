MLB Executive Reveals Price for San Francisco Giants Trade Target
The San Francisco Giants will have an opportunity to improve their roster before the MLB trade deadline. Reports have indicated that they're interested in landing a center fielder and shortstop.
However, if a star becomes available and the Giants have what it takes to land that player, they could be in the mix to pursue them. San Francisco's failed pursuit of stars over the past few offseasons is still stuck inside fans' minds, and a trade could be the way to get one at Oracle Park.
One name that's come up is Pete Alonso. Alonso, one of the top power hitters in all of baseball, hits free agency at the end of the season. While landing him would be a wise decision to help this year, it's something the front office has to think about for the future, too.
Perhaps agent Scott Boras would be willing to sign an extension when he's traded, although Boras typically doesn't do that.
The price tag of Alonso factors into the whole thing. If the New York Mets want many of the top prospects in the organization, there's no reason to entertain the conversation.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, an NL executive said that his price might not be as high as some expected.
“I think there is a real question as to Alonso’s value across the league right now,” an NL executive said.
"I don’t think the return on him would be as big as it might seem initially, so they may not feel compelled even if they get an offer. But David is incredibly smart and if he’s able to leverage some value in the form of a trade, I could see him doing that.”
If that's the case, then the Giants should do what's needed to make the move. However, they also have to factor in the pending contract situation and how much it'd cost to re-sign him. According to Feinsand, Alonso is expected to seek a huge deal.
"Alonso is expected to seek a huge contract in free agency, one larger than those signed by fellow first basemen Freddie Freeman (six years, $162 million) and Matt Olson (eight years, $168 million, signed with one year remaining prior to free agency)."
Paying him might be worth that, as he's hit 206 home runs in less than five full seasons. In every completed season that he's played in more than 57 games, Alonso has hit at least 37 home runs.