Former GM Reports San Francisco Giants Looking for Outfield Trade Solution
The San Francisco Giants have dealt with many injuries this season, an unfortunate situation given the type of talent that has gone down. After an offseason that saw the Giants front office make multiple moves to better the roster, a few of those players haven't been able to show what they can do due to injuries.
Jung Hoo Lee and Blake Snell are the two most important pieces of that. Snell, who's been on and off the IL, hasn't been the pitcher they expected him to be. Lee had season-ending labrum surgery, a massive hit after landing the Japanese superstar.
With Lee injured, San Francisco doesn't have many options in center field. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, they're interested in upgrading the position at the trade deadline.
"The Giants are searching for a long-term answer at shortstop as well as a short-term answer for center field with the loss of Jung Hoo Lee to season-ending shoulder surgery."
Bowden added that the Chicago White Sox "have no untouchables" on their roster, which could be a great sign for the Giants if they're interested in making a splash.
"The White Sox have no untouchables on their major-league roster. They’re willing to trade all of their best players including outfielders Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez and Tommy Pham," Bowden wrote.
San Francisco could have an interest in Luis Robert Jr. for a few different reasons. For one, he helps them right now. On the other hand, they've been searching for a star throughout the past few offseasons.
Failing to land many of the top players in baseball on the free agency market, the Giants' best option might be to go out and find one via a trade.
There are concerns when it comes to the 26-year-old, and they aren't anything minor. He's dealt with plenty of injuries in his five-year Major League Baseball career, playing in just 380 games over that span.
The right-handed outfielder has only played more than 100 games once in his career. However, the one time he did in 2023, Robert had an All-Star season and finished top-12 in MVP voting.
He posted a .264/.315/.542 slash line with 38 home runs.
If they feel confident in his physical and ability to stay healthy in the future, it's an easy deal to make. If not, they could and should look in a different direction.