Non Blake Snell Pitcher Named San Francisco Giants 'Biggest' Disappointment
The San Francisco Giants are winners of three of their past four, playing some of the best baseball they've played all year. With the team getting even healthier over the next few weeks, it's a promising sign as they look to stay afloat in the Wild Card race.
Prior to this play, the Giants didn't show any signs of figuring things out, as many of the players they added in the offseason haven't figured it out.
Blake Snell is expected back in the near future, but it's fair to say that when he was healthy, he was the most disappointing player on the team. However, Snell dealt with injuries, no Spring Training, and had other issues, making it tough to judge him too much.
Outside of Snell, others could be much better, too. Michael Swinehart of FanSided listed some of the biggest disappointments from the first half, naming closer Camilo Doval.
"There’s no denying Doval has an absolutely electric arm, but the elite closer he was over the last two seasons has not shown up yet. He has walked an alarming six batters per nine innings, when his previous career-high BB/9 was only 3.99.
"The hard-throwing righty has only blown three saves in 17 chances, which is not terrible by any means, but his 4.41 ERA dwarfs the 2.73 ERA he compiled between 2022 and 2023. His worst outing of the season came in a non-save situation against the Los Angeles Angels on June 16th, where he gave up four hits and two walks while retiring just one batter."
Doval, once viewed as one of the best closers in baseball, hasn't thrown as well as San Francisco had hoped. He posted a 2.93 ERA a season ago, saving 39 games. In the 2022 season, Doval finished with a 2.53 ERA and 27 saves.
He still has time to improve his 4.04 ERA and 3.55 WHIP, both career highs, and it's possible he does just that, as he's allowed just one earned run in his last eight outings.
The strikeout numbers are still for the hard-throwing right-hander, striking out 47 in 35 2/3 innings pitched. He's had trouble allowing free bases, walking 23, which is just three less than in 2023 and seven less than in 2022.
If Doval can limit the walks and his strikeout numbers continue, he should find himself in a position to be the pitcher he was just a campaign ago. The Giants will need it with the second half here.