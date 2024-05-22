San Francisco Giants Allow Pirates to End Futile Streak Spanning 16 Years
The San Francisco Giants were starting to feel good about themselves prior to their six-game East Coast road trip. They had won four in a row and were coming off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies where their offense finally woke up to plate 32 runs during this stretch.
When heading out to face the sub-.500 Pittsburgh Pirates, there was real hope they could continue their hot form, especially with Blake Snell returning to their starting rotation this week.
It looked like that was going to be the case on Tuesday when Logan Webb put together a solid road outing when allowing just two earned runs over six innings and striking out six batters.
When the star right-hander exited the game, the Giants held a 4-2 lead. That was extended in the seventh and eighth innings, giving them a 6-2 advantage heading into the final frame of the game.
With Camilo Doval called upon after Luke Jackson gave up a walk and double, it looked like one of the best closers in baseball was going to shut the door and extend this winning streak to five.
Instead, the flamethrower blew his first save opportunity of the season after four straight runs were scored by four consecutive batters by way of a single, two fielder's choices, and a double.
The Pirates ultimately won in the bottom of the 10th inning with a walk-off single.
It was the first time since July 12, 2008 where Pittsburgh came back to win a game after trailing by at least four runs in the ninth inning.
Not exactly the streak San Francisco wanted to be part of ending.
That's been the story of this season for the Giants.
Just when they seemed to have figured things out, they take a step back by performing so poorly in moments where that just can't happen for a team who is in a real battle to make the playoffs after their slow start.
How San Francisco rebounds from this disappointing loss will be sees as they have two more games facing the resurgent Pirates before heading to play the desperate New York Mets who are fighting for their own postseason lives.