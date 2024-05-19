San Francisco Giants Set Blake Snell’s Return To Rotation
A day after the San Francisco Giants hinted that Blake Snell would return on the upcoming road trip, they set the date, per NBC Sports Bay Area.
Snell will return to the rotation on Wednesday when the Giants play the second game of their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Snell is currently on the 15-day injured list with a strained adductor muscle. He was near-perfect in his two injury rehab starts, the last of which was on Friday at Triple-A Sacramento.
They aren’t likely to make the move until pre-game Wednesday as it will require a roster move to put Snell back on the 26-man roster.
San Francisco hopes the rehab starts have set the 31-year-old up for success after he struggled in his first three starts with the Giants.
They signed Snell in mid-March after he went the entire offseason with only one significant contract offer from the New York Yankees. He is pitching on a two-year deal with a player option after this season.
Snell did not pitch in extended spring training and instead started with San Francisco after a short break to build up. It did not go well, as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA. In the third start he suffered the adductor injury.
He told reporters shortly after that he's had this type of injury before and that previously he had missed three or four turns in the rotation.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner was dominant in two rehab games. With Sacramento he struck out 10 and threw five no-hit innings for the River Cats.
With Class-A San Jose last weekend, he threw four perfect innings, recorded an immaculate inning and struck out seven.
Logan Webb is set to start on Tuesday. The Giants aren’t sure what they will do with Thursday’s game yet.