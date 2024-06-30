San Francisco Giants DFA Quality Reliever in Pre-Game Move
The San Francisco Giants designated pitcher Spencer Howard for assignment and recalled pitcher Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento before Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per the MLB transactions log.
The Giants and the Dodgers played an 11-inning game on Saturday and the Giants used seven different pitchers. After the game manager Bob Melvin was asked who was available for Sunday’s game and admitted that was unclear.
Howard stepped in as a starter for the Giants earlier this month when they were hamstrung by injuries, including to starter Logan Webb, as they were on the road to face the Texas Rangers. That was his first two start in two years and while he ended up with a no-decision the Giants won the game, 3-1.
Howard threw 74 pitches in 4.2 innings, 53 of which were strikes. He walked three, struck out two and left with a 3-1 lead.
His most recent appearance for San Francisco was on Monday when he threw 4.2 innings and claimed the victory against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed no runs, four hits, one walk and struck out eight.
Howard had slid into a primary relief role for the Giants after he was called up from Sacramento on May 28. He is 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA in six appearances and 21.1 innings. He struck out 21 and walked nine.
Howard joined the Giants last September after he was released by the New York Yankees. He signed a minor-league deal and failed to make the Opening-Day roster. He is a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies and broke into the Majors in 2020. He was traded to Texas in 2021 and the Rangers dealt him to the Yankees last year.
Roupp, a right-hander and former 12th round pick of the Giants in 2021, has pitched in 10 games with San Francisco this season. He doesn’t have a decision and has a 5.27 ERA in 13.2 innings, with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.
Roupp has been up-and-down with the Giants this season. He started the season on the Giants’ roster and was optioned to Sacramento on April 23. He was recalled to San Francisco the next day. He spent time on Sacramento’s injured list starting May 24 and started a rehab assignment with the ACL Giants on June 18.
The Giants are in the midst of working through injuries to their starting rotation, including two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who could return next week after a third rehab start with Sacramento, most likely on Wednesday. Two other veteran starters, Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb, are in the midst of injury rehab work as well.