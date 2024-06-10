San Francisco Giants Pitcher Voted Top-Six ‘Most Overrated’ in MLB by Players
The San Francisco Giants are 3-7 in their last 10 games, continuing their terrible stretch. However, they've won three of their last four games, which is as positive of a sign as there's been all season.
If some of their offseason additions can start putting together the play they were expected to when they signed, things could change for this ball club.
More than 65 games into the season, that hasn't been the case.
The most disappointing player on the team has been Blake Snell. He signed a two-year, $62 million deal during the offseason, which included an opt-out after the 2024 season.
Not only has the left-hander struggled in the worst ways on the mound, he hasn't been healthy, pitching just 23 2/3 innings.
The Athletic released a poll on the "most overrated player in baseball" that was voted by the players. Ranking in the top six was the Giants' biggest offseason addition.
While players were hesitant to respond to the poll due to not wanting to comment on their peers, Snell still managed to be someone the players voted on.
"Several players we asked said they would hesitate to call anyone at the pro level overrated," The Athletic wrote.
If players are strictly going off the 2024 season, it's unsurprising to see the Washington native on the list. However, there has to be some grace due to what he's dealt with, too.
Snell signed late, which might be his or his agents' fault, has had injuries, and is in the middle of having a baby.
Those are all legitimate reasons someone might struggle and they've been on full display. In his 23 2/3 innings pitched, Snell has allowed 25 earned runs, four home runs, and has walked 14. His strikeout numbers are still impressive, striking out 31.
He earned his second Cy Young Award in 2023, so the overrated talks might be a bit off. And, for San Francisco to be the team they want to be, he needs to return to that form. Snell posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP last season, striking out 234 in 180.0 innings pitched.
His command was an issue last year, too, walking 99, but he was able to get himself out of jams he created.
For now, he'll have to continue proving to players around the league that he's better than they believe, which he's done for most of his nine-year MLB career.