San Francisco Giants Star Blake Snell Reveals Frustration About New Injury
The San Francisco Giants have struggled through a disappointing start to the 2024 MLB season. At this point in the year, they hold a 29-32 record and are in third place when it comes to the National League West division race.
On Sunday, the Giants received another piece of bad news. Star pitcher Blake Snell went down with an injury. The extent of the injury hasn't been revealed just yet, but it doesn't sound good.
As of the latest update, Snell has been placed on the 15-day disabled list. Hopefully, he will be able to recover quickly and will not miss anymore time than that.
Following the injury, Snell spoke out and the frustration he was feeling was clear. This isn't the first time this year that he has dealt with a groin injury. He struggled with one earlier in the year as well.
In a quote after the game, as shared by ESPN, Snell opened up about the new injury. He compared it to the injury he dealt with earlier in the year as well.
"It feels the same, so we'll see. The MRI will tell us and we'll go from there. It's definitely a bummer and frustrating, but got to look on to what's next and attack that, get better and get back on the field."
The Giants' manager, Bob Melvin, also spoke briefly about the injury. He provided a slight positive in a bad situation, stating that Snell does not look worse this time around than the previous injury.
"I don't think he's moving around worse than last time. But I don't know how it's not an IL [situation]."
Obviously, according to reports that have come out since those quotes were made, the injury was an IL situation.
So far this season in his first year with San Francisco, Snell has struggled mightily. He has not been the major ace addition that the Giants thought they were getting when they signed him.
The 31-year-old left-hander has started six games for San Francisco. In those appearances, he has racked up an 0-3 record to go along with a brutal 9.51 ERA. Add on the injury issues and the season has been a nightmare for Snell.
Ideally, he'll be able to attack the rehab process and get back on the diamond soon. The Giants and their fans will simply hope that his time away can help him re-focus and get back on track. If they want to turn their season around and be a postseason caliber team, they'll need Snell to be pitching at his best.