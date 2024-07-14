Top San Francisco Giants Prospect Wants To Play to His Strengths
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Eldridge sat in the visitors’ clubhouse at Globe Life Field and felt like he was in the middle of a reunion.
To his left of the San Francisco Giants prospect were Phillies prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, a pair of players the 19-year-old crossed paths with on the travel circuit. Across the way was Chicago Cubs prospect Nick Triantos, who went to the same high school as he did — Madison in Vienna, Va.
“I’ve been playing with a bunch of these guys for a long time,” Eldridge said. “I played with Aiden on my USA team as 18-year-olds. Nick and I went to the same small high school and played together. It’s pretty cool that we get to share this together.”
Eldridge and some of the top prospects in baseball participated in the MLB Futures Game on Saturday at the home of the Texas Rangers, who will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The facility, which features a retractable roof and opened in 2020, is hosting its first All-Star Game.
He was impressed, but he also made it clear there’s another Major League park he prefers.
“If this doesn’t motivate you, being at this brand-new stadium, I don’t know what will,” he said. “But I don’t think anything tops Oracle Park. That view. It’s a beautiful stadium. Great fan base. You have the water. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
Eldridge, the Giants’ No. 2 prospect and the No. 70 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, started for the NL Futures team and batted cleanup. He made two plate appearances, as he struck out in the second, singled in the fourth and later scored. The NL went on to win the game, 6-1.
It’s a position he hopes to occupy in San Francisco one day — cleanup and first base.
After the Giants drafted him No. 16 overall last year he signed for $4 million and opted not to play baseball at Alabama. Instead, he reported to the Giants and played 31 games with the Arizona Complex League Giants and the Class-A San Jose Giants. He batted a combined .294/.400/.505/.905 with six home runs and 18 RBI.
He was drafted with the potential of being a two-way player, as he also pitched in high school. But, before this season he opted to focus on trying to make the Majors specifically at first base.
“I want to play to my strengths, and I think that’s going to be hitting and playing first base,” Eldridge said. “The biggest goal for me was getting to the big leagues as quick as I can, and staying healthy is a part of that. Doing both, obviously, puts a lot on the body.”
He started the season at Class-A San Jose and he was promoted to High-A Eugene in late June. His goal is to reach Double-A by the end of the season. In 63 games he’s slashing .273/.348/.478/.826 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI.
He’s focused on extending his range while fielding first base and improve his plate coverage as a left-handed hitter. He’s put an emphasis on getting better at hitting change-ups from right-handers.
As for when he reaches San Francisco, that’s not his call. But he says he’s putting in the work.
“There’s really no telling how it’s going to go,” he said. “I’m just going to put my head down and keep working and keep performing.”