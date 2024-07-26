Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 26 vs Philadelphia Phillies
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Philadelphia Phillies
O/U: 8
CLE SP: Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57 ERA)
PHI SP: Cristopher Sanchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA)
Ben Lively
Ben Lively gets the nod for the Guardians in Game 1 of the three-game series. Despite the lack of production from the starting pitching rotation as of late, Lively remains one of the key arms for the Guardians. The right-handed veteran is coming off a quality start against the San Diego Padres, giving up two runs on six hits in 5.1 innings of work. Lively's total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in three of his last five starts.
Alec Bohm
The Phillies' 68-win season has largely been propelled by the offensive efforts of third basemen Alec Bohm. His .278 batting average during the month of July has helped Philadelphia's through the dog days of the summer. Bohm's total bases set a 1.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in three of his last six games.
Cristopher Sanchez
While he may not be the top arm in a dominant rotation, Cristopher Sanchez has easily made a name for himself this season. The left-handed starting pitcher holds the 14th-best ERA in the MLB at 2.97 while touting a 6-1 record at home. Sanchez had a rough start in his first appearance since pitching in the MLB All-Star Game, giving up two runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jose Ramirez
The streaky offensive play from the Guardians makes it tough to find betting value. However, Jose Ramirez could break that trend in Friday night's contests. The All-Star third basemen has crushed left-handed pitching this season, batting .370 with 12 doubles this season. Ramirez's total bases is set at 1.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in three of his last four games.
David Fry
Another Cleveland bat that has found success against lefties is David Fry. The rising star has been hot and cold during the second half of the season, going 6-for-17 with two multi-hit games. The matchup against the left-handed Sanchez could lead to a a successful night at the plate for Fry. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.