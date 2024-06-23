Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 23 vs Toronto Blue Jays
After another offensive-fueled victory on Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians will look to continue the recent success in today's final game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Toronto Blue Jays
O/U: 9
CLE SP: Triston McKenzie (3-4, 4.48 ERA)
TOR SP: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.65 ERA)
Triston McKenzie is coming off one of his worst starts this season. The Guardians' RHP gave up four runs on four walks and three hits in only 2.1 innings of work. McKenzie has been serviceable, as Cleveland has won 10 of the 14 games he has started in 2024. But often times, he hasn't been able to the Guardians the length that he was before his injury last year, forcing Stephen Vogt to turn to his bullpen much quicker.
In order for the Guardians to complete the sweep against the Blue Jays, McKenzie will have to have better command of his pitches. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Blue Jays' moved Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the leadoff spot on Saturday, which certainly paid dividends. He's had the Guardians' number during the three-game set, including a pair of 2-run home runs in Saturday's affair. Both Kiner-Falefa's total hits and total bases are set at 1.5 (+160 and +100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Guardians' offense is set to face LHP Yusei Kikuchi, who has struggled at times this season. Kikuchi is 4-6 on the year and is coming off a rough outing against the Red Sox. He gave up five runs on seven hits, four in which were home runs. Despite only going four innings, Kikuchi managed to tally seven strikeouts in his appearance. His strikeout total is set at 5.5 (+105), along with his total hits allowed (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cleveland power hitter David Fry could take advantage of facing a LHP in today's contest. While he has not played since Thursday, Fry has been one of the best hitters against LHP in the MLB this season. The right-handed hitter has touted a .365 batting average and a 1.231 OPS against LHP during the 2024 season. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Both Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez were able to power the Guardians' offense in yesterday's win, thanks to home runs by both hitters. Kwan's total hits is once again set at 1.5 (+145), while Ramirez's total bases is set at 1.5 (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
