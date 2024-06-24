Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 24 vs Baltimore Orioles
After an electric series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cleveland Guardians will travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles in a critical three-game series.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Baltimore Orioles
O/U: 8
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.65 ERA)
TOR SP: Cade Povich (0-1, 3.94 ERA)
Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee is coming off one of the best starts of his young career, where he racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings of work against the Seattle Mariners. The RHP has arguably been the best starting pitcher this season for Cleveland, but will face a daunting task tonight against a talented Orioles offense. Bibee's total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Baltimore has two of the hottest bats in the AL in Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. The two All-Star hopefuls have fueled the Orioles' offense this season. Henderson is second in the majors with 24 home runs, while Rutschman is carrying a .302 batting average and 53 RBI. Both Henderson and Rutschman's total bases are set at 1.5 (+110 and +140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
LHP Cade Povich will get making his fourth start of the season for Baltimore. The No. 9 prospect in the Orioles' farm system recently made the jump from Triple-A earlier this month. Povich is coming off a decent outing against a tough Yankees offense where he gave up one run on hit and five walks. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Guardians' offense will look to continue their recent success at the plate in tonight's contest. The team has averaged 6.6 runs per game during the team's five-game winning streak. One of the main contributors to the offensive eruption has been Josh Naylor. The cleanup hitter went 5-for-13 with two doubles and a home run in club's previous series against the Blue Jays. Naylor's RBI today is set at 0.5 (+155) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Outfielder Steven Kwan continues to make his cases for a starting position on the AL All-Star Team. The Guardians' leadoff bat holds a .390 batting average coming into tonight's contest while hitting a home run in back-to-back games against the Blue Jays. Kwan's total bases is set at 1.5 (+125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.