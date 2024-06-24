Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 24 vs Baltimore Orioles

The Cleveland Guardians will look to continue the five-game winning streak against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dylan Feltovich

Guardians' SP Tanner Bibee gets the call tonight in hopes to continue his recent success on the mound
Guardians' SP Tanner Bibee gets the call tonight in hopes to continue his recent success on the mound / Ron Schwane/Getty Images
In this story:

After an electric series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cleveland Guardians will travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles in a critical three-game series.

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Baltimore Orioles
O/U: 8
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.65 ERA)
TOR SP: Cade Povich (0-1, 3.94 ERA)

Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee is coming off one of the best starts of his young career, where he racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings of work against the Seattle Mariners. The RHP has arguably been the best starting pitcher this season for Cleveland, but will face a daunting task tonight against a talented Orioles offense. Bibee's total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore has two of the hottest bats in the AL in Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. The two All-Star hopefuls have fueled the Orioles' offense this season. Henderson is second in the majors with 24 home runs, while Rutschman is carrying a .302 batting average and 53 RBI. Both Henderson and Rutschman's total bases are set at 1.5 (+110 and +140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

LHP Cade Povich will get making his fourth start of the season for Baltimore. The No. 9 prospect in the Orioles' farm system recently made the jump from Triple-A earlier this month. Povich is coming off a decent outing against a tough Yankees offense where he gave up one run on hit and five walks. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Guardians' offense will look to continue their recent success at the plate in tonight's contest. The team has averaged 6.6 runs per game during the team's five-game winning streak. One of the main contributors to the offensive eruption has been Josh Naylor. The cleanup hitter went 5-for-13 with two doubles and a home run in club's previous series against the Blue Jays. Naylor's RBI today is set at 0.5 (+155) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Outfielder Steven Kwan continues to make his cases for a starting position on the AL All-Star Team. The Guardians' leadoff bat holds a .390 batting average coming into tonight's contest while hitting a home run in back-to-back games against the Blue Jays. Kwan's total bases is set at 1.5 (+125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Dylan Feltovich

DYLAN FELTOVICH

Home/Betting