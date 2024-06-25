Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 25 vs. Baltimore Orioles
After a great pitching duel in Monday night's contest, which included a fabulous 9th inning from Scott Barlow after Emmanuel Clase was unavailable, the Cleveland Guardians have an opportunity tonight to win their third consecutive series. Baltimore is one of the best teams in baseball and the Guardians are proving they're extremely tough to beat over a series.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Baltimore Orioles
O/U: 9
CLE SP: Logan Allen (8-3, 5.23 ERA)
TOR SP: Cole Irving (6-3, 3.45 ERA)
Guardians' SP Logan Allen is coming off two quality starts against the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. In his last appearance, the LHP gave up three runs on four hits in six innings of work. Allen had the advantage during his last two games, but the Orioles will be a true test for him tonight. Baltimore is hitting .255 with 31 home runs against LHP this season. Allen's strikeout total is set at a lofty 4.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has yet to clear this total in the month of June.
Tanner Bibee and Cleveland's bullpen tallied 13 strikeouts in last night's victory, including two strikeouts against catcher Adley Rutschman. The switch-hitting catcher will look to bounce back after last night's 1-for-4 effort. Rutschman has been one of the best hitters in the MLB against LHP this season, batting .418 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cole Irving is set to make his 13th start of the season tonight. The southpaw has struggled in June, giving up 12 runs on 30 hits in his four starts. Despite the Orioles winning 17-5 against the New York Yankees in his pervious start, Irving gave up five runs on five hits and two home runs in 4.2 innings of work. His strikeout total is set at 3.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Guardians' offense faced a minor setback in game one of the series, only scoring three runs against the Orioles' pitching staff. It was an oddly low-scoring game, given that the Guardians and Orioles have the two highest scoring offenses in all of Major League Baseball. However, Jose Ramirez did not have a problem seeing the baseball last night, as Cleveland's star third basemen went 2-for-4 with a home run. Ramirez has been crushing LHP again this season, batting .348 with six home runs in 2024. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
David Fry, in an effort to make a last-minute All-Star push, gets a favorable matchup tonight against Irving. The Guardians' rising star holds a .349 batting average against LHP in 2024, along with five home runs and 18 RBIs. Fry's total RBIs is set at 0.5 (+140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.