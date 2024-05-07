Guardians’ José Ramírez Breaks Franchise Record In Win Over Tigers
Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has provided the team with timely hitting during his career.
This past Sunday, with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, he hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
One day later, the 31-year-old found himself in a similar situation. And he delivered again.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Guardians and Detroit Tigers were tied at 1-1. But that quickly changed when Ramírez stepped up to the plate and hit a solo home run off the right field foul pole to put Cleveland ahead for good by a score of 2-1. This gave him his seventh home run of the season, and extended his team RBI lead to 28 on the year.
Ramírez’s clutch homer not only proved to be the difference in Monday night’s 2-1 Guardians win, but it also set a new team record.
According to Bally Sports Cleveland on X, this was the five-time MLB All-Star’s 87th career go-ahead home run, which broke a tie with Hall-of-Fame outfielder Larry Doby for the most go-ahead home runs in Cleveland franchise history.
Ramírez is now within closer reach of continuing to climb the Guardians' career leaderboard in multiple statistics.
He is now just two runs away from passing Doby for the 10th-most runs scored in club history, three RBI away from passing Doby for the ninth-most RBI in franchise history since 1920, and four home runs away from passing Hall-of-Famer Earl Averill for the fourth-most homers in club history.
Up next, the Guardians look to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Tigers again on Tuesday night at 6:10 p.m.