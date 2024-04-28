Guardians’ Josh Naylor Thriving In Clutch Moments
“Hellacious.”
Nick Sandlin used that one word to describe Josh Naylor and it’s hard to argue against it.
The Cleveland Guardians’ first baseman has been one of the best players in all of baseball for the last calendar year and he’s showing no signs of stopping down. He’s specifically thriving in the big moments when his team needs him the most.
Josh Naylor wants all the smoke. This is nothing new for Guardians fans as we’ve seen the clutch hitter before.
His late-game heroics showed up once again on Saturday night as the Guardians pulled off an extra-innings win over the Atlanta Braves. Naylor walked up to the plate with one out in the eleventh inning and ripped the first pitch down the right-field line scoring the go-ahead run from third.
The Braves wouldn’t take the lead back after this, securing the Cleveland victory.
“He wants it," said manager Stephen Vogt. "He wants the big moment. He wants to step up for his teammates. He is an unbelieve teammate, Josh Naylor. He wants that for everyone and not just himself and that’s what makes him who he is.”
Naylor’s clutch hitting has been phenomenal to start the season. When the Guardians are playing a “late and close” game, Naylor is hitting .500 with an OPS of 1.517 in 17 plate appearances, per Baseball Reference.
Opposing teams are still intentionally walking Jose Ramirez to get to Naylor. However, they’re going to have to start rethinking that strategy with the way Naylor has been swinging the bat for the last calendar year.