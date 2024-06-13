This Prospect Is Becoming A Key Piece To Guardians Future

Grand Slam!#Guardians 22yr old (1B/OF) prospect C.J. Kayfus with a rocket 103 mph off the bat in the 8th inning for a Grand Slam HR for Akron! The HR is his 1st at the Double-A level playing in just his 2nd game and 8th overall on the season. He has 3 XBH and 7 RBI's in his… pic.twitter.com/OP3VblbMP2