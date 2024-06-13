This Prospect Is Becoming A Key Piece To Guardians Future
The Cleveland Guardians have several prospects that have dominated the top ranks for the last few seasons. Chase DeLauter, Daniel Espino, Juan Brito, and George Valera are names that immediately come to mind as players who could make a big impact on the big league roster in the future.
However, there is one prospect who is emerging as a key piece to the future of the Guardians' core. That’s 22-year-old infielder and outfielder C.J. Kayfus who has put his name on the radar this season.
Kayfus was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft and entered the season as Cleveland’s 28th-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He started this year with the Lake County Captains (Single-A) but was quickly promoted after he hit. 338/.437/.578 with an OPS of 1.1015 over 40 games.
Kayfus has only played seven games with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) but he has looked just as good, maybe even better, than he did with the Captain in this limited sample size. He’s currently hitting .458/.594/.750 with an OPS of 1.344 through 24 at-bats with the RubberDucks.
What makes Kayfus so valuable to the Guardians organization is that he’s primarily a first baseman but has also appeared in 11 games in left field between both levels this season.
Given that there’s still uncertainty over Cleveland’s outfield, having a prospect hit this well is something that can't be overlooked.
The Guardians have been identified as “likely adders” by ESPN's Jeff Passan at this year’s trade deadline. It's almost a given that Cleveland will have to give up prospects to improve their major league roster to make a postseason push this season.
However, Kayfus’ emergence should make him a player that the Guardians protect at all costs.