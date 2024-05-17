Guardians Complete Trade With Dodgers
The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade on Friday afternoon that sent one of Cleveland’s minor league pitchers to the West Coast
The Dodgers received LHP Anthony Banda from the Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.
Banda appeared in 12 games with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) this season which have all been relief appearances. He has an ERA of 2.12, 0.94 WHIP, and recovered a save over 17.0 innings pitched. This certainly is a solid showing for
The 30-year-old pitcher was originally brought into Cleveland’s organization over the offseason after he signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Banda pitched in nine games for the Guardians in the Cactus League but didn’t leave a massive impression. He gave up seven earned runs in 10.1 innings of work coming out to a 6.10 ERA.
Banda has made his way around baseball. He debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and has thrown major league innings with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, New Yankees Yankees, and Washington Nationals since then.
Over his career with these eight teams, Banda has a 5.69 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts.
Banda now joins a Dodges organization that has World Series aspirations this season and for the next decade.