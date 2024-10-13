Cleveland Guardians Focus Already Shifting To ALCS, New York Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians celebrated their ALDS victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday evening and into the night. Their victory officially sends them to the American League Championship series, where they'll face the New York Yankees, an opponent they've played in the postseason numerous times in the past.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt spoke to the media following Game 5 and revealed that the team will enjoy its celebrations on Saturday, but it will quickly turn its focus to preparing for New York on Sunday.
"I mean, we're playing a very, very good Yankee team. We've seen them in the regular season. This is one of the most talented teams in the league. So we know we have our work cut out for us," said Vogt following Cleveland's Game 5 victory.
"I think just enjoy the day. Some of the guys are still enjoying it right now. So just enjoying that fully. Just enjoying the day is really what it is. Tomorrow will come. We're going to get on that flight, have a good time. We're going to get to New York, enjoy that, and when tomorrow comes and we get to the field, we'll formulate our game plan from there, but I think today what we're supposed to do is just enjoy it."
Cleveland certainly has some game planning to do as it prepares for Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday night. The Yankees had the upper hand on the Guardians in the regular season, as Cleveland had a record of just 2-4 against them.
The nice thing about the postseason is that none of that matters now. It's all about how the team is playing now, and the Guardians are carrying a lot of momentum into the ALCS.