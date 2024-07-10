Cleveland Guardians Linked To Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' hunt for more pitching continues as the MLB Trade deadline nears.
CBS Sports put together a list of 30 trade candidates and identified the Guardians as potential suitors for multiple names on that list. One of those players is Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher, Jose Soriano.
Here’s what author R.J. Anderson had to say about Soriano’s trade status:
“The Angels are under no obligation to move Soriano, who won't qualify for free agency until after the 2028 season. We know they'll get calls on him, however, and we suspect it may become apparent to them that trading him for a quality return would do more for their long-term prospects than keeping him around for another season or two. Soriano generates a lot of grounders with his upper-90s sinker, as well as a lot of whiffs with his spike curveball. His control has improved as the season has burned on, and a team convinced he's a starter for the long haul could pony up.”
Soriano would be a tremendous talent to add to Cleveland’s rotation. He has an ERA of 3.87 over 16 games (14 starts) this season and has a 1.18 WHIP. His fastball velocity also sits in the 98th percentile in baseball, per Baseball Savant.
However, as Anderson alluded to, LA’s asking price for the right-hander could be high, given he's only 25 years old and has team control for the next four seasons.
Would the Guardians be willing to pay a potentially high price for Soriano and take the risk, given this is his first season as a full-time big league starter?