Cleveland Guardians Prepping Stadium For Superman Movie
The Cleveland Guardians have been busy winning a lot of baseball games this season, and now, their stadium will be tasked with supporting filming for the new Superman movie.
Superman: Legacy has already had portions filmed in downtown Cleveland and Cincinnati, and Progressive Field will be next.
As a matter of fact, the logo of the "Metropolis Meteors" (the baseball team in the DC unniverse) is already being painted behind home plate on the Guardians' field.
The Guardians are currently in the middle of a seven-game road trip that will take them right through the All-Star break, so their building is certainly available for use.
Cleveland is 56-33 entering play on Tuesday night and is coming off of a lifeless 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The Guardians will be playing a four-game series with the Tigers before taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game set before the break.
It has definitely been a heck of a first half for Cleveland, who will be sending five players to the midsummer classic. That's the most in the American League.
Is this success sustainable for the Guardians?
Cleveland currently holds a comfortable five-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central and boasts a plus-96 run differential, so it stands to reason that the Guardians should be able to maintain this pace throughout the rest of the season.
It should be noted that Cleveland has gone a somewhat middling 20-16 since its blistering 36-17 start, but it still lays claim to the second-best record in the AL. Only the Baltimore Orioles have been better, and only by a half-game.
We'll see if the Guardians can extend their success deeper into the summer and, hopefully, October.