Cleveland Guardians Should Pursue Trade For This NL Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and have shown no signs of slowing down. All season long, they have been one of the best teams in the American League.
Right now, they hold a 50-26 record, which places them at the top of the league. They are currently ahead of both the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
While the season has been going great so far, there is a lot of baseball left to be played. There are a couple of issues that could cause problems for the Guardians.
One of those issues comes at the starting pitcher position. Cleveland could use another quality arm in the rotation down the stretch of the regular season and into the postseason.
FanSided has suggested that the Guardians should consider pursuing a trade for a very familiar face. That face belongs to Cal Quantrill.
"We'll start with a familiar face to Cleveland fans. It was just last season that Cal Quantrill was in a Cleveland Guardians uniform, and it might only be a short time before he returns. A solid season so far, a struggling current team, and a friendly contract could put Quantrill at the top of Cleveland's target list."
Quantrill has put together an impressive season so far with the Colorado Rockies. He has started in 16 games.
In the 16 games he has pitched, Quantrill has compiled a 3.50 ERA to go along with a 6-5 record and a 1.30 WHIP. His numbers are impressive, especially playing in Colorado.
Cleveland needs to acquire a starter who can come in and fill a consistent role in the rotation. They don't need to spend huge on a pitcher like Garrett Crochet, although they could if they opted to do so.
Quantrill would be a cost-effective option for the Guardians. He would provide a major upgrade to the rotation while not costing an arm and a leg.
At 29 years old, he would bring needed experience and could end up being a long-term option in the rotation as well. Cleveland would be acquiring some contract control as well.
It will be interesting to see what the Guardians choose to do at the trade deadline. Adding a starting pitcher should be a major priority and Quantrill would be a familiar and impactful addition.