Three Observations In Guardians Victory Over Angels, 4-3
Make that another series victory for the Cleveland Guardians as they took down the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, 4-3.
There were a few key storylines that stuck out in Cleveland's eighth straight victory.
Tyler Freeman Continues To Set The Tone
Tyler Freeman has taken off ever since slotting in as Cleveland’s leadoff hitter due to Steven Kwan's injury. He’s hitting .267 with an OBP of .359 at the top of the lineup and Freeman continued to set the tone in the Guardians’ latest win.
In the top of third with runners on second and third, Freeman put a nice swing on an offspeed pitch and served it into center field scoring Estevan Florial who was the first run of the game for either team.
Once again, Freeman is showing his value to this Guardians team.
Bo Naylor’s Defense
Bo Naylor has been struggling at the plate, there’s no denying that. However, he’s still been able to impact that game thanks to his defense behind the plate.
The Angels tried to get the upper hand on the Guardians on multiple occasions in Saturday night’s win and tried to steal two bases. Bo threw both Jo Adell and Zach Neto were thrown out by Naylor efficiently ending LA’s basepath gameplan.
Can’t Stop Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is on a special kind of streak right now. After a seemingly slow start for his standards, he’s been on an absolute tear lately and that continued against the Angels.
J-Ram hit another home run, his third of the series, which was the difference maker for the Guardians in the win.
Over the last 30 games, Ramirez has one more strikeout (13) than home runs (12). That’s how locked in he’s been at the plate.