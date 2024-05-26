Cleveland Baseball Insider

Three Observations In Guardians Victory Over Angels, 4-3

Tyler Freeman, Bo Naylor, and Jose Ramirez were contributors for the Cleveland Guardians' victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

May 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates with Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Make that another series victory for the Cleveland Guardians as they took down the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, 4-3.

There were a few key storylines that stuck out in Cleveland's eighth straight victory.

Tyler Freeman Continues To Set The Tone

Tyler Freeman has taken off ever since slotting in as Cleveland’s leadoff hitter due to Steven Kwan's injury. He’s hitting .267 with an OBP of .359 at the top of the lineup and Freeman continued to set the tone in the Guardians’ latest win.

In the top of third with runners on second and third, Freeman put a nice swing on an offspeed pitch and served it into center field scoring Estevan Florial who was the first run of the game for either team.

Once again, Freeman is showing his value to this Guardians team.

Bo Naylor’s Defense

Bo Naylor has been struggling at the plate, there’s no denying that. However, he’s still been able to impact that game thanks to his defense behind the plate.

The Angels tried to get the upper hand on the Guardians on multiple occasions in Saturday night’s win and tried to steal two bases. Bo threw both Jo Adell and Zach Neto were thrown out by Naylor efficiently ending LA’s basepath gameplan.

Can’t Stop Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is on a special kind of streak right now. After a seemingly slow start for his standards, he’s been on an absolute tear lately and that continued against the Angels. 

May 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) singles against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
J-Ram hit another home run, his third of the series, which was the difference maker for the Guardians in the win.

Over the last 30 games, Ramirez has one more strikeout (13) than home runs (12). That’s how locked in he’s been at the plate. 

