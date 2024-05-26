Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Angels, 5-4
The Cleveland Guardians can’t be stopped right now. They’ve now swept their last three opponents after beating the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, 5-4.
Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from this win.
Johnathan Rodriguez Shows Glimpse Of Power
Johnathan Rodriguez recorded his first multi-hit game of his young Major League and he showed offthe power that’s waiting to be set free.
His first hit of the game was a 106.9 mph double down the left-field line that also scored the game’s first two runs and gave the Guardians an early lead. J-Rod’s second hit of the game was a single that came off the bat at 110.6 mph and was the hardest-hit ball by either team in the game.
This is just a snapshot of the impact that Rodriguez could offer this team in the short and long term.
Another Quality Start From Ben Lively
Ben Lively may not have been the most notable free agent signing, but he’s certainly been one of the most impactful for the Guardians.
He pitched his longest outing of the season against the Los Angeles Angels lasting 7.0 innings, walking just two batters, and striking out five. Lively did give up a two-run homer, but that didn't come back to hurt him.
Lively continues to get the job done whenever he steps on the mound and it’s hard to envision where the Guardians would be this season without him.
Bullpen Bends But Doesn’t Break
The Guardians have had the best bullpen in baseball this season, but Sunday was a reminder that they’re still human.
Sam Hentges came into the game in relief of Lively in the eighth inning. He immediately struck the first two Angels hitters but ran into trouble after that. LA’s next two hitters reached on hits and cut into the Guardians' lead.
Scott Barlow was then tasked with getting out of the inning. He did end up preserving Cleveland’s lead but still allowed one run to score.
Emmanuel Clase was up next and finished off the game in the ninth inning recording his league-leading 17th save of the season.