Cleveland Guardians Named A 'Top Landing Spot' In Trade For AL Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are in need of some help in the starting pitcher department. Almost every single analyst who has taken a look at the Guardians needs have agreed with that statement.
As the 2024 MLB season continues forward, Cleveland has become one of the league's top potential contenders. However, the rotation is something that could cause issues down the stretch of the year and into the postseason.
However, the good news is that the Guardians have time to make a move to improve that weakness. With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, there are quite a few names on the market.
One of those names is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.
It's expected that Crochet will be available for the right price ahead of the deadline. The White Sox have had another bad year and could be looking to sell to acquire more young talent.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the teams that make the most sense for Crochet. Cleveland was named as a top-five potential landing spot, coming in at No. 4 on the list.
In the article, a potential trade between the two teams for Crochet was suggested.
They believe that a trade sending Crochet to the Guardians in exchange for outfielder Chase DeLauter and outfielder Jaison Chourio would make sense.
Giving up the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects in the farm system would be a tough thing to do for Cleveland. Being able to acquire a 24-year-old starter who could be a long-term ace might make them consider the optoin.
So far during the 2024 season, Crochet has started 15 games. He has compiled a 6-5 record to go along with a 3.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and a 6.1 K/BB ratio. Those numbers show why a trade for Crochet would be such a massive addition for the Guardians.
While this is all pure speculation, it's a deal that should be considered at the very least. Cleveland would immediately take a big step forward this season and for the future.
Crochet is arguably the best potential trade target for the Guardians. It will be interesting to see if the franchise pursues anything with their AL Central division rival.